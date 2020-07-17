9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20.

Amenities
Southwest Condo in a Gated Community - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!
A 2 story condo on 9050 Warm Springs Rd. in Las Vegas, NV.
The condo is in a gated Southwest community with a community pool, shopping, schools and easy 215 access nearby.
The condo features a open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
The living room and dining area has a wood laminate floor and a gas fireplace.
The open kitchen comes with all the appliances included in the rent.
The 2 full bathrooms have a tub shower combo.
The 2 bedrooms have carpeting, window blinds and a ceiling fan with light. carpeting
This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 972 SF is available now for rent.
Contact one of Triumphs friendly Real Estate Agents to view this property
*Sorry NO SECTION 8 accepted
*PETS: Max 2 small pets under 20 pounds. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.
"Contact one of our friendly Real Estate Agents TODAY for IMMEDIATE SHOWING either via phone (702) 550-2222
Or visit our website: www.vegasrentnow.com for a list of all of our vacancies
When submitting an application the following is required,
- Rental application filled in ALL FIELDS. No Blanks
- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]
- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements
- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs
- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.
(RLNE4954253)