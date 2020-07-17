All apartments in Spring Valley
9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20

9050 W Warm Springs Rd · (702) 550-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9050 W Warm Springs Rd, Spring Valley, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Southwest Condo in a Gated Community - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!
A 2 story condo on 9050 Warm Springs Rd. in Las Vegas, NV.
The condo is in a gated Southwest community with a community pool, shopping, schools and easy 215 access nearby.
The condo features a open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
The living room and dining area has a wood laminate floor and a gas fireplace.
The open kitchen comes with all the appliances included in the rent.
The 2 full bathrooms have a tub shower combo.
The 2 bedrooms have carpeting, window blinds and a ceiling fan with light. carpeting
This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 972 SF is available now for rent.
Contact one of Triumphs friendly Real Estate Agents to view this property

*Sorry NO SECTION 8 accepted
*PETS: Max 2 small pets under 20 pounds. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

"Contact one of our friendly Real Estate Agents TODAY for IMMEDIATE SHOWING either via phone (702) 550-2222

Or visit our website: www.vegasrentnow.com for a list of all of our vacancies

When submitting an application the following is required,
- Rental application filled in ALL FIELDS. No Blanks
- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]
- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements
- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs
- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.

(RLNE4954253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20 have any available units?
9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20 have?
Some of 9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20 currently offering any rent specials?
9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20 is pet friendly.
Does 9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20 offer parking?
No, 9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20 does not offer parking.
Does 9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20 have a pool?
Yes, 9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20 has a pool.
Does 9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20 have accessible units?
No, 9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20 does not have units with air conditioning.

