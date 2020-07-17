9050 Warm Springs Rd. #2098 Building #20.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Southwest Condo in a Gated Community - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!

A 2 story condo on 9050 Warm Springs Rd. in Las Vegas, NV.

The condo is in a gated Southwest community with a community pool, shopping, schools and easy 215 access nearby.

The condo features a open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

The living room and dining area has a wood laminate floor and a gas fireplace.

The open kitchen comes with all the appliances included in the rent.

The 2 full bathrooms have a tub shower combo.

The 2 bedrooms have carpeting, window blinds and a ceiling fan with light. carpeting

This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with 972 SF is available now for rent.

Contact one of Triumphs friendly Real Estate Agents to view this property



*Sorry NO SECTION 8 accepted

*PETS: Max 2 small pets under 20 pounds. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.



"Contact one of our friendly Real Estate Agents TODAY for IMMEDIATE SHOWING either via phone (702) 550-2222



Or visit our website: www.vegasrentnow.com for a list of all of our vacancies



When submitting an application the following is required,

- Rental application filled in ALL FIELDS. No Blanks

- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]

- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements

- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs

- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.



(RLNE4954253)