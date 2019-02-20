All apartments in Spring Valley
Find more places like 6149 S Rainbow Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Valley, NV
/
6149 S Rainbow Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

6149 S Rainbow Blvd

6149 South Rainbow Boulevard · (702) 373-2589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Valley
See all
Sovana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6149 South Rainbow Boulevard, Spring Valley, NV 89113
Sovana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
business center
conference room
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
parking
internet access
Instant Occupancy - Move in within 1-2 days of lease signing. No legal delays or lengthy landlord negotiations. Lease Flexibility - Lease for as little as 6 months to a year. No utility bills. No capital outlay for build out, infrastructure or interior design. All ePhone, eFax and internet hookups are done before you move in. Access to expensive facilities without investment in additional space. The time and cost associated with hiring and managing secretarial and administrative support staff is avoided. Access to state-of-art office equipment and security system. Expand or downsize your space requirements to fit your business. eProNet full service included in monthly office fee are as follows: Unlimited provision and use of Conference Room on a reservation basis. Receptionist services between 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, Monday through Friday your calls will ring into your suite. 24/7 access to the Business Center including printer, copier and scanner. No set up fee.
Three locations available:
6149 S Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89118, 5597 Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89146. & 1621 - 1661 E Sunset Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89119.

Contact Joseph Lee at 702.eREALTY(373.2589) during normal business hours or email to joseph.lee@eProNet360.com. Visit our website at lasvegas-officespace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6149 S Rainbow Blvd have any available units?
6149 S Rainbow Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
What amenities does 6149 S Rainbow Blvd have?
Some of 6149 S Rainbow Blvd's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and business center. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6149 S Rainbow Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6149 S Rainbow Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6149 S Rainbow Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6149 S Rainbow Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 6149 S Rainbow Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6149 S Rainbow Blvd does offer parking.
Does 6149 S Rainbow Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6149 S Rainbow Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6149 S Rainbow Blvd have a pool?
No, 6149 S Rainbow Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6149 S Rainbow Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6149 S Rainbow Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6149 S Rainbow Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6149 S Rainbow Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6149 S Rainbow Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6149 S Rainbow Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6149 S Rainbow Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Clubs at Rhodes Ranch
8975 W Warm Springs Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Spectrum
9242 W Russell Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
San Croix
8000 Spring Mountain Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Sunstone Apartments
9353 W Twain Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes
8321 W Sahara Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89117
Martin
6655 S Fort Apache Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Everett Apartments
7227 W Windmill Ln
Spring Valley, NV 89113

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms
Spring Valley Apartments with PoolSpring Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rhodes RanchBella Vita
Chateau NouveauThe Lakes Country Club
SovanaRancho Viejo

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity