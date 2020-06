5932 POPLAR TREE STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan clubhouse

SW - SOUTHERN TERRACE - 4 BEDROOMS, 3 CAR GARAGE! - SW - SOUTHERN TERRACE COMMUNITY, 4 BEDROOMS ON A CULDESAC, ISLAND KITCHEN WITH PANTRY, APPLIANCES, 2.5 BATHS, SOLAR SCREENS, CEILING FANS, 3 CAR TANDEM GARAGE, HUGE BACK YARD, DESERT LANDSCAPED, COMMUNITY POOL & PARK AREA.



RENTAL CRITERIA - MUST MEET ALL THREE:

Proof of Income (3x's the Rent)

Credit Reports (Scores Higher than 650)

No Prior Rental Collections/Evictions



Additional Lease Information

LAST MONTH'S RENT SECURITY REQUIRED AT MOVE IN- $1575.00



COMMUNITY CENTER KEY DEPOSIT = $100



TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE 1ST $150 OF ANY/ALL MAINTENANCE/REPAIRS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4705291)