Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

You want the best, You got the best! Flamingo Heights gated community located two miles south west of the world renown Las Vegas Strip. Clean and turn key. Two story town home with private locking courtyard. Three bedroom three bath. Large master with balcony and walk in closet. Large jetted tub in master-bath. Stainless appliances, fresh paint, new upgraded carpets. Tennis, pools, spas in community. Bus lines shopping, strip, stadium 10mins.