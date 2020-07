Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

CLEAN 2 BEDROOM, 1 FULL BATHROOM, 2ND LEVEL APARTMENT LOCATED IN A FOURPLEX.NEW WOOD LIKE FLOORING WITH CARPET IN BEDROOMS, NEW CABINETS, COUNTER TOPS AND BACK SPLASH. BLINDS ON ALL WINDOWS. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. FOURPLEX HAS AMPLE PARKING AND SECURITY CAMERAS WITH LAUNDRY ROOM ON SITE. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND EATERIES.