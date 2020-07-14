Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities business center parking playground pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly carport cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access online portal

Great Roommate Styles...Large Walk-In Closets...Close To Palms, Rio, The Gold Coast, and The Las Vegas Strip...



You'll love the peaceful atmosphere when you arrive home at Shadowbrook. Our neatly landscaped grounds and modern spacious apartment homes, create a pleasing harmony of private living in a convenient location. Close to schools, business centers and employers, the commute home is convenient, and gives you easy access to all that Las Vegas has to offer. Once you enter your new home, you'll see that it was designed with your needs in mind. From the extra spacious walk-in, pantry and linen closet, to the energy conserving ceiling fan, you'll be glad to call Shadowbrook your new home. As for recreation, you can enjoy a refreshing swim in one of our two pools, or relax in our heated spa. Stop by, call for a tour, or Lease Online Today! Your new apartment home is ready!