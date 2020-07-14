All apartments in Paradise
Shadowbrook
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Shadowbrook

3851 Wynn Rd · (702) 903-2892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3851 Wynn Rd, Paradise, NV 89103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2078 · Avail. Aug 10

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 1013 · Avail. Aug 11

$870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Unit 1100 · Avail. Aug 25

$870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shadowbrook.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Great Roommate Styles...Large Walk-In Closets...Close To Palms, Rio, The Gold Coast, and The Las Vegas Strip...

You'll love the peaceful atmosphere when you arrive home at Shadowbrook. Our neatly landscaped grounds and modern spacious apartment homes, create a pleasing harmony of private living in a convenient location. Close to schools, business centers and employers, the commute home is convenient, and gives you easy access to all that Las Vegas has to offer. Once you enter your new home, you'll see that it was designed with your needs in mind. From the extra spacious walk-in, pantry and linen closet, to the energy conserving ceiling fan, you'll be glad to call Shadowbrook your new home. As for recreation, you can enjoy a refreshing swim in one of our two pools, or relax in our heated spa. Stop by, call for a tour, or Lease Online Today! Your new apartment home is ready!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 application fee
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 cleaning fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shadowbrook have any available units?
Shadowbrook has 6 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Shadowbrook have?
Some of Shadowbrook's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shadowbrook currently offering any rent specials?
Shadowbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shadowbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, Shadowbrook is pet friendly.
Does Shadowbrook offer parking?
Yes, Shadowbrook offers parking.
Does Shadowbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shadowbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shadowbrook have a pool?
Yes, Shadowbrook has a pool.
Does Shadowbrook have accessible units?
No, Shadowbrook does not have accessible units.
Does Shadowbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, Shadowbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Shadowbrook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Shadowbrook has units with air conditioning.
