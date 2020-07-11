Apartment List
/
NV
/
paradise
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

53 Apartments for rent in Paradise, NV with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Paradise apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
41 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Silverado Ranch
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,152
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,048
1390 sqft
With a resort pool, cabanas and a gaming center, this gated community is packed with amenities. Residents enjoy private balconies, large soaking tubs and stainless-steel appliances. It's also just a short drive from Beltway Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
2 Units Available
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1050 sqft
Come home to convenient living at Camino 1107 Apartments. Enjoy life on beautiful tree-lined streets, with easy access to transportation, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
Silverado Ranch
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,209
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1390 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring dark wood cabinets, quartz countertops, and bathrooms with large soaking tubs and dual vanities. Close to fine dining, golfing and Las Vegas nightlife.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
3 Units Available
Paradise Palms
Spectrum at Katie
1601 E Katie Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,041
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1085 sqft
Located near UNLV campus with quick access to I-15 and I-215 for commuters. One- and two-bedroom floor plans feature garden tubs, self-cleaning ovens and more. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour pool and gym.
Results within 1 mile of Paradise
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Green Valley North
The Bristol at Sunset
2001 Ramrod Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,103
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1128 sqft
Broadstone Agave features contemporary units in a laid-back environment. Residences are pet-friendly with a resort pool and on-site fitness. Units offer modern kitchens, ample storage, and private outdoor space.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
6 Units Available
Winchester
Camino 2556
2556 Van Patten Street, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$799
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino 2556 in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Whitney
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
$990
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Accent on Decatur
2950 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$825
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
775 sqft
Welcome to Accent on Decatur Apartments in Las Vegas; home of the “good neighbor”. We offer a tranquil community just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Choose from a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
10 Units Available
Seven Hills
Avalon at Seven Hills
2900 Sunridge Heights Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,190
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1544 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off of I-15 and 1-215. Residents enjoy units with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios. Community includes pool, spa and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
37 Units Available
Renaissance Villas
5419 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$980
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1017 sqft
Stunning, large community with 12 floor plan options spread over 40 acres of wooded land. Five swimming pools, fitness centers, trails and spas. Updated interiors with spacious layouts and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Green Valley North
23Twelve Luxe Apartments
2312 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
992 sqft
Cats are allowed in these beautiful apartments, which are located near the Wildhorse Golf Club. Units feature plush carpet, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a pool and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
21 Units Available
Domain
831 Coronado Center Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,177
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1390 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping and dining with easy access to the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes with washer/dryer in every unit.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
21 Units Available
The Aviator
3660 Saint Rose Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,298
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Aviator has landed in West Henderson, Nevada. Brand-new one, two, and three bedroom apartments set the stage for a home like no other.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
The Edmond at Hacienda
5280 W Hacienda Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,045
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1200 sqft
Gorgeous Las Vegas one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. Units feature big kitchens, in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and huge walk-in closets. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and two resort-style pools.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Court Senior Apartments
3210 S Sandhills Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,037
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
749 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, our 55+ active adult community, Court, delivers all the fun of Las Vegas living to your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Arista
375 East Starr Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,340
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1144 sqft
Perceiving is believing. To live at Arista is to experience Arista. The living here is different. It’s where the like-minded gather and contribute to an atmosphere of more gracious living. Calm, cool, collected.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
25 Units Available
Seven Hills
Empire
915 Alper Center Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Whether you are looking for yourself, your family, or your housemates, Empire offers 1, 2, & 3 bedroom floor plans to fit your needs.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Sequoia Meadows Apartments
5301 W Pioneer Ave, Spring Valley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
Chinatown Center and Desert Crossing make shopping and dining a cinch in this community. Apartments are cable-ready and feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to covered parking, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated February 5 at 01:17pm
$
23 Units Available
Bella Vita
Boulevard at 4201
4201 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$955
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
908 sqft
Minutes to the Las Vegas Strip. Open concept floor plans feature modern conveniences like gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars and private patios with views. Numerous amenities, including a racquetball court, business center and 24-hour gym.
Results within 5 miles of Paradise
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
189 Units Available
Sur702
6614 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,173
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1390 sqft
Welcome to SUR702
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
24 Units Available
Revolution luxury apt homes
12215 Gilespie Street, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,248
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1390 sqft
Find your fit at Revolution. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Henderson, Nevada, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
11 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1339 sqft
Boasting a 24-hour gym, business center and garage parking, this community is only a short drive from Acacia Park and Interstate 215. Indoors, residents enjoy walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and either a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Dream
1005 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,338
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1390 sqft
Luxury community with contemporary amenities right near Henderson shops and restaurants. Eco-friendly design, on-site pool and sundeck, clubhouse and a fitness center. High-end finishes throughout. Lots of windows with fantastic views.
City Guide for Paradise, NV

"Lights across the water, and fireworks in the sky, Paradise Nevada on the fifth night of July." (-John Cale, "Paradise Nevada")

Home to the famed Las Vegas Strip, Paradise, Nevada welcomes billions of tourists each year, most of whom remain clueless to the fact that they are technically not within the Las Vegas City limits at all. Paradise is one of the most densely populated areas in the Las Vegas Valley and has the largest unincorporated population within the Valley. Living in Paradise is like being on a holiday all year round. Whether or not you take advantage of the Las Vegas strip, you will always be able to find fun things to do in the city. With a cost of living 5% less than the national average, there's nothing stopping you from living your dreams in Paradise!

Having trouble with Craigslist Paradise? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Paradise, NV

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Paradise apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Paradise apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Paradise 1 BedroomsParadise 2 BedroomsParadise 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParadise 3 BedroomsParadise Accessible ApartmentsParadise Apartments with Balcony
Paradise Apartments with GarageParadise Apartments with GymParadise Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParadise Apartments with Move-in SpecialsParadise Apartments with ParkingParadise Apartments with Pool
Paradise Apartments with Washer-DryerParadise Dog Friendly ApartmentsParadise Furnished ApartmentsParadise Luxury PlacesParadise Pet Friendly PlacesParadise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silverado RanchParadise Palms
The Strip

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Las VegasRoseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern NevadaNevada State College
Touro University Nevada