Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 AM

Court Senior Apartments

3210 S Sandhills Road · (833) 394-8460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Waiving Application and Administration Fee
Location

3210 S Sandhills Road, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 255 · Avail. Oct 13

$1,012

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 327 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,037

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 334 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,051

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 223 · Avail. Jul 19

$946

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 150 · Avail. now

$998

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,023

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Court Senior Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
community garden
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
internet access
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, our 55+ active adult community, Court, delivers all the fun of Las Vegas living to your doorstep. Designer features like granite countertops and modern lighting will make you proud to call any of our one and two-bedroom apartments home.

Break a sweat with your neighbors in a free, instructor-led group fitness class, then cool down by our resort-style pool – making for the perfect stay-at-home day. And when you’re considering your weekend (or weeknight) plans, you have plenty of options for entertainment nearby. Enjoy a glass of wine and catch up with friends in our clubhouse, or head over to the famous Las Vegas Strip for an award-winning dining experience or to test your luck at any of the strip’s popular casinos.

No matter what your day looks like, you’ll come home to the hospitality and service of a community team dedicated to you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Max weight 25 lb each. Non-aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Court Senior Apartments have any available units?
Court Senior Apartments has 12 units available starting at $946 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Court Senior Apartments have?
Some of Court Senior Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Court Senior Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Court Senior Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Waiving Application and Administration Fee
Is Court Senior Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Court Senior Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Court Senior Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Court Senior Apartments offers parking.
Does Court Senior Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Court Senior Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Court Senior Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Court Senior Apartments has a pool.
Does Court Senior Apartments have accessible units?
No, Court Senior Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Court Senior Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Court Senior Apartments has units with dishwashers.

