Court Senior Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse community garden gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar internet access

Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, our 55+ active adult community, Court, delivers all the fun of Las Vegas living to your doorstep. Designer features like granite countertops and modern lighting will make you proud to call any of our one and two-bedroom apartments home.



Break a sweat with your neighbors in a free, instructor-led group fitness class, then cool down by our resort-style pool – making for the perfect stay-at-home day. And when you’re considering your weekend (or weeknight) plans, you have plenty of options for entertainment nearby. Enjoy a glass of wine and catch up with friends in our clubhouse, or head over to the famous Las Vegas Strip for an award-winning dining experience or to test your luck at any of the strip’s popular casinos.



No matter what your day looks like, you’ll come home to the hospitality and service of a community team dedicated to you.