Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cc payments e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal

Upgrade your lifestyle at Avery Villas, where we offer comfort, convenience, quality, and outstanding value! Our spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans feature upgraded kitchens with new counters, cabinets, stainless steel appliances, patios & balconies, and full-size washers & dryers in every apartment home. You won't need to go far to enjoy our amazing amenities! Here at Avery Villas, we have three pools, spas, soccer field with outdoor track, 24-hour fitness center, business center & package parcels, barbecue and picnic areas, playground, and pet park. Only a hop, skip & a jump away you'll find Downtown Summerlin, The Lakes, Boca Park, and Red Rock Recreation area! We are close to parks, freeways, schools, banks, shopping, dining, recreation, and everything else that matters. Enjoy outstanding customer service and beautiful surroundings while living at Avery Villas Apartment Homes. Call, email, stop by, or lease online today!