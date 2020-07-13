Amenities
Upgrade your lifestyle at Avery Villas, where we offer comfort, convenience, quality, and outstanding value! Our spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans feature upgraded kitchens with new counters, cabinets, stainless steel appliances, patios & balconies, and full-size washers & dryers in every apartment home. You won't need to go far to enjoy our amazing amenities! Here at Avery Villas, we have three pools, spas, soccer field with outdoor track, 24-hour fitness center, business center & package parcels, barbecue and picnic areas, playground, and pet park. Only a hop, skip & a jump away you'll find Downtown Summerlin, The Lakes, Boca Park, and Red Rock Recreation area! We are close to parks, freeways, schools, banks, shopping, dining, recreation, and everything else that matters. Enjoy outstanding customer service and beautiful surroundings while living at Avery Villas Apartment Homes. Call, email, stop by, or lease online today!