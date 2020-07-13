All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Avery Villas

8301 W Charleston Blvd · (702) 602-6267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8301 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit E101034 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit E111037 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit W112064 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit E072081 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit E081069 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit W102057 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avery Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Upgrade your lifestyle at Avery Villas, where we offer comfort, convenience, quality, and outstanding value! Our spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans feature upgraded kitchens with new counters, cabinets, stainless steel appliances, patios & balconies, and full-size washers & dryers in every apartment home. You won't need to go far to enjoy our amazing amenities! Here at Avery Villas, we have three pools, spas, soccer field with outdoor track, 24-hour fitness center, business center & package parcels, barbecue and picnic areas, playground, and pet park. Only a hop, skip & a jump away you'll find Downtown Summerlin, The Lakes, Boca Park, and Red Rock Recreation area! We are close to parks, freeways, schools, banks, shopping, dining, recreation, and everything else that matters. Enjoy outstanding customer service and beautiful surroundings while living at Avery Villas Apartment Homes. Call, email, stop by, or lease online today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 cleaning fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Are you searching for a home to share with your pet? Find it at Avery Villas. Our pet-friendly Las Vegas, NV, apartments are the perfect fit for you and your four-legged companion. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Other. We have Surface Lot and Covered Parking available. One parking permit is provided to residents at move-in. Parking is not assigned. Please contact us in the leasing office for our full parking policy.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in select units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Avery Villas have any available units?
Avery Villas has 11 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Avery Villas have?
Some of Avery Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avery Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Avery Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avery Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Avery Villas is pet friendly.
Does Avery Villas offer parking?
Yes, Avery Villas offers parking.
Does Avery Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avery Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avery Villas have a pool?
Yes, Avery Villas has a pool.
Does Avery Villas have accessible units?
No, Avery Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Avery Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avery Villas has units with dishwashers.

