Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

UPGRADED POOL HOME IN SUMMERLIN!

This home includes everything for your little get togethers, and has all of the upgrades crown molding, wood floors, cabinets and so much more. Relax after a long day in this peaceful back yard and pool while you smell burgers cooking on the built in BBQ

Tenant to pay pool and lawn service as well as all utilities.

This pool home is price for a quick rental and will not last .