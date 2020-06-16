All apartments in Las Vegas
10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103
10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103

10701 Pappas Lane · (702) 944-7995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10701 Pappas Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89144
Mira Villas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL!! Take possession by 06/15/2020 and receive a $500 move in credit! FANTASTIC CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY IN SUMMERLIN! - This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath with 3 Car Garage !!!! downstairs unit is Perfect. Tile flooring, master bedroom separated, fireplace and patio. Subdivision is curb appeal plus, gated, pool, mountain views, walking paths. In the hub of restaurants, Red Rock Casino and shopping. This unit won't last long!

HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable. Home is professionally managed by Nevada State Properties. See all of our available homes for rent at www.NevadaStatePM.com

Due to the high volume of requests we are only able to schedule through EMAIL if the home is currently vacant.

Please send the information below to Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com and we will coordinate with one of our showing agents.
-Address of the home you are inquiring about
-Your first and last name
-Mobile phone number
-Preferred day and time to view the home
For information on the application process, please call or text (702) 342-1164.

***Sorry, this home is currently not accepting housing vouchers***
Some homes are PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply), please let us know what species and/or breed of pet you have before applying.

(RLNE5649612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103 have any available units?
10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103 have?
Some of 10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103 currently offering any rent specials?
10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103 is pet friendly.
Does 10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103 offer parking?
Yes, 10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103 does offer parking.
Does 10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103 have a pool?
Yes, 10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103 has a pool.
Does 10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103 have accessible units?
No, 10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10701 Pappas Lane, Unit #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
