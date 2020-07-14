All apartments in Henderson
Firenze
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:29 PM

Firenze

Open Now until 5pm
5880 Boulder Falls St · (702) 710-3783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5880 Boulder Falls St, Henderson, NV 89011

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2220 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,077

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 2119 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,077

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 2235 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,127

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1230 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,247

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 1055 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,280

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit 2156 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,327

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Firenze.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
internet access
playground
Located near several of Southern Nevada's most noted master-planned neighborhoods, Firenze offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to the I-515/95 freeway makes for a short trip to downtown Las Vegas and other parts of the valley. The strikingly handsome architecture of Firenze is enhanced with stone accents and well-maintained landscaping. The community clubhouse, with a rich decor, high ceilings and a magnificent fireplace, is in a class by itself. Residents agree that the well-stocked on-site convenience store is the clubhouse's best feature.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-1 Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 80lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Detached Garage: $100

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Firenze have any available units?
Firenze has 8 units available starting at $1,077 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does Firenze have?
Some of Firenze's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Firenze currently offering any rent specials?
Firenze is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Firenze pet-friendly?
Yes, Firenze is pet friendly.
Does Firenze offer parking?
Yes, Firenze offers parking.
Does Firenze have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Firenze offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Firenze have a pool?
Yes, Firenze has a pool.
Does Firenze have accessible units?
No, Firenze does not have accessible units.
Does Firenze have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Firenze has units with dishwashers.
