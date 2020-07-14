Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning bathtub extra storage oven Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments internet access playground

Located near several of Southern Nevada's most noted master-planned neighborhoods, Firenze offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to the I-515/95 freeway makes for a short trip to downtown Las Vegas and other parts of the valley. The strikingly handsome architecture of Firenze is enhanced with stone accents and well-maintained landscaping. The community clubhouse, with a rich decor, high ceilings and a magnificent fireplace, is in a class by itself. Residents agree that the well-stocked on-site convenience store is the clubhouse's best feature.