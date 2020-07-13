Apartment List
/
NV
/
henderson
/
apartments under 700
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 PM

26 Apartments under $700 for rent in Henderson, NV

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Pittman
401 East MERLAYNE Drive
401 East Merlayne Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$700
550 sqft
Cozy single story condo in Henderson featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.Vinyl flooring and blinds throughout. Ceiling fan in living room. Refrigerator included. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Second bedroom has large open closet.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Midway
520 W. Sunset Rd, Storage # 27-29
520 West Sunset Road, Henderson, NV
Studio
$600
1080 sqft
Storage unit. Electricity included.
Results within 5 miles of Henderson
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
58 Units Available
Vibe
1121 Lulu Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
788 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Live at Vibe Apartments in Las Vegas, NV\nOur residents are our priority! Located walking distance to UNLV, great restaurants, shopping, airport and the Fabulous Las Vegas Strip.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
1 Unit Available
Winchester
Mojave Breeze
3121 Karen Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mojave Breeze in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Southern Highlands
11007 Fishers Island Street
11007 Fishers Island Street, Enterprise, NV
1 Bedroom
$650
2162 sqft
Private room available in beautiful house with great amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
3242 Desert Inn Road- 13
3242 East Desert Inn Road, Winchester, NV
Studio
$640
800 sqft
Unit 13 & 14 were leased by one tenant. Separated to two units since April 1st, 2019.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1361 University Avenue
1361 East University Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$700
500 sqft
One bedroom, one bath, first floor unit. All appliances included. Tile floors only, no carpet. Located close to Unlv.
Results within 10 miles of Henderson
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Vio
764 East Twain Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$690
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1250 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring walk-in closets, covered parking, and plush carpet. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a playground. Near stores like Target and Best Buy, and close to UNLV.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
13 Units Available
Twain Estates
3651 Arville Street, Paradise, NV
Studio
$680
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$770
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
991 sqft
WELCOME TO TWAIN ESTATES\nTwain Estates is located in the heart of Las Vegas, minutes away from the strip. Relax in the refreshing pool or stop by the clubhouse for access to our business and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Aya
3600 University Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$665
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
868 sqft
Ranging from studios to three-bedroom layouts, these apartment homes near Boulevard Mall offer walk-in closets, private outdoor spaces and covered parking. Amenities include a gym, a pool, and a basketball court.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1561 Linnbaker Lane #203
1561 Linnbaker Lane, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$645
668 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Gated Community!! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo. Gated Community. Wood Flooring Washer and Dryer in Unit. Rent $800.00 Deposit $700.00 App $60.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Gateway District
115 West New York Avenue - 11
115 West New York Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Well kept and managed 12 unit apartment building near the strip and downtown Las Vegas. The unit is located downstairs. Coin-operated laundry facility on site. Easy to apply at 702-783-7736

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3726 Hazelwood St Apt 20
3726 Hazelwood Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$650
480 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 bed 1 bath condo ready for immediate move in! Comes with stove and fridge in unit, washer and dryer on site! Make this your home today! Text haley at 7252615469 for more information (RLNE5686064)

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3730 Palos Verdes Street
3730 Palo Verde Street, Paradise, NV
Studio
$650
400 sqft
13 UNITES FURNISHED STUDIO -CENTRAL LOCATION-WALKING DISTANCE TO FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP-CONVENTION CENTER More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/las-vegas-nv?lid=12840625 (RLNE5897155)

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
615 S Royal Crest Circle #8
615 South Royal Crest Circle, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$700
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
615 Royal Crest Circle / MOVE-IN SPECIAL (1/2 Off 1st Month Rent) Move In Ready!! - MOVE-IN SPECIAL (1/2 Off 1st Month Rent) Move In Ready!! Cozy 1 Bed & 1 Bath condo on the 2nd floor.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
137 15th Street
137 South 15th Street, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$650
3564 sqft
COZY 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM, 2ND STORY UNIT LOCATED WITH IN A FOURPLEX. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE AND WOOD LIKE LAMINATE THROUGHOUT.ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. WASHER AND DRYER LOCATED ON PROPERTY.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3718 Hazelwood
3718 Hazelwood Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$675
480 sqft
Nice Upstairs Unit is a 1 Bedroom 1 Bath With Tub/Shower & Plenty of Closet Space. Mirrored Closet Doors. Big Windows Offers Natural Light. Clean & Freshly Painted. Electric Stove & Refrigerator Included.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Gateway District
1401 Casino Center
1401 S Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$699
565 sqft
LOCATED CLOSE TO THE ARTS DISTRICT & THE STRIP. THE COMPLEX IS FULLY GATED WITH 2 GATES. COMPLETELY REFURBISHED WITH NEW LAMINATE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CABINETS, WINDOWS, SINKS, FIXTURES, CEILING FAN & BLINDS.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Twain
651 East Twain Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$650
352 sqft
Cable TV and WiFi included~ Cable TV and WiFi included~

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4806 E Charleston Blvd #9
4806 E Charleston Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$575
300 sqft
Located in the heart of Vegas, your life will get much easier with all types of shopping including grocery stores, post offices, and banking.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4860 E Charleston Blvd #9
4860 East Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$650
400 sqft
Located in the heart of Vegas, your life will get much easier with all types of shopping including grocery stores, post offices, and banking.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4830 E Charleston Blvd #33
4830 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$580
525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Vegas, your life will get much easier with all types of shopping including grocery stores, post offices, and banking.

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Downtown North Las Vegas
2432 Ellis St Apt 6
2432 North Ellis Street, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$625
One bedroom apartment will be remodeled to look like one next to it ( see pictures) Tenant leaves 5/31/20 Text Haley at 7252615469 for more information or to put an application! (RLNE5677598)

1 of 10

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
860 Held
860 North Held Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
3082 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath unit featuring tiled, laminate, flooring, neutral color painted walls, a stove, a refrigerator. This home is conveniently located near public transportation, schools, and shopping.

July 2020 Henderson Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Henderson Rent Report. Henderson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Henderson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Henderson Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Henderson Rent Report. Henderson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Henderson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Henderson rents declined over the past month

Henderson rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Henderson stand at $1,101 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,365 for a two-bedroom. Henderson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Henderson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Henderson, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Henderson is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Henderson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,365 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Henderson fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Tucson (+1.3%), and Albuquerque (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Henderson than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHenderson 3 BedroomsHenderson Accessible ApartmentsHenderson Apartments under $1,000Henderson Apartments under $700Henderson Apartments under $800
    Henderson Apartments under $900Henderson Apartments with BalconyHenderson Apartments with GarageHenderson Apartments with GymHenderson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHenderson Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHenderson Apartments with ParkingHenderson Apartments with Pool
    Henderson Apartments with Washer-DryerHenderson Cheap PlacesHenderson Dog Friendly ApartmentsHenderson Furnished ApartmentsHenderson Luxury PlacesHenderson Pet Friendly PlacesHenderson Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
    Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
    Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
    Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
    Whitney RanchValley View

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
    Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
    University of Nevada-Las Vegas