782 WIGAN PIER DRIVE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court bbq/grill

WIGAN PIER - ***GUARD GATED PALM HILLS COMMUNITY!***

BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH GORGEOUS DESERT LANDSCAPING. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BREAKFAST BAR AND ISLAND, CEILING FANS AND BLINDS THROUGHOUT, FIREPLACE, COVERED PATIO HAS CEILING FANS, WATER FOUNTAIN IN BACK YARD, BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS.FANTASTIC PARK IN THE MIDDLE OF COMMUNITY WITH BASKETBALL COURT AND BBQ AREA! NEAR DESIRABLE GRADE, MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOL. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE COMMUNITY COLLEGE “CSN”



RENT IS $1550 THROUGH FEBRUARY 28,2021, THEN WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE END OF THE LEASE AT $1700.



