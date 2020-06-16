3724 Autumn King

Amenities
Nice Two Storey Home in Autumn Ridge. - Open floor plan, all kitchen appliances included, breakfast bar, pantry, built-in microwave, master with walk-in closet, and a large rear yard. Located near Liberty High and just minutes away from the strip, shopping and freeways.
*Other monthly charges: $15 Trash fee*
App Fee is $75 per applicant - 18 yrs old and above must apply.
Fill out application online at www.robinsonrm.com. Must provide ID, proof of income (Pay Stubs and/or Bank Statements) and pet photos (if applicable).
Client/Agent to verify all info. Agent must show property. Email Broker's W-9 to L/A. Renter's insurance REQUIRED prior to move-in.
