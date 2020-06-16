All apartments in Henderson
3724 Autumn King
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

3724 Autumn King

3724 Autumn King Avenue · (702) 435-7355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3724 Autumn King Avenue, Henderson, NV 89052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3724 Autumn King · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1388 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice Two Storey Home in Autumn Ridge. - Open floor plan, all kitchen appliances included, breakfast bar, pantry, built-in microwave, master with walk-in closet, and a large rear yard. Located near Liberty High and just minutes away from the strip, shopping and freeways.

*Other monthly charges: $15 Trash fee*

App Fee is $75 per applicant - 18 yrs old and above must apply.

Fill out application online at www.robinsonrm.com. Must provide ID, proof of income (Pay Stubs and/or Bank Statements) and pet photos (if applicable).

Client/Agent to verify all info. Agent must show property. Email Broker's W-9 to L/A. Renter's insurance REQUIRED prior to move-in.

(RLNE5713045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3724 Autumn King have any available units?
3724 Autumn King has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3724 Autumn King have?
Some of 3724 Autumn King's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3724 Autumn King currently offering any rent specials?
3724 Autumn King isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3724 Autumn King pet-friendly?
Yes, 3724 Autumn King is pet friendly.
Does 3724 Autumn King offer parking?
No, 3724 Autumn King does not offer parking.
Does 3724 Autumn King have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3724 Autumn King does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3724 Autumn King have a pool?
No, 3724 Autumn King does not have a pool.
Does 3724 Autumn King have accessible units?
No, 3724 Autumn King does not have accessible units.
Does 3724 Autumn King have units with dishwashers?
No, 3724 Autumn King does not have units with dishwashers.
