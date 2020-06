Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit pool bbq/grill hot tub

3226 PORTO VITTORIA AVE Available 07/24/20 *COMING SOON!* GORGEOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH IN INSIRADA! - *COMING SOON!* GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH IN INSPIRADA .LOCATED IN VERY QUIET AND LOW TRAFFIC STREET. PARTIALLY FURNISHED.



THIS GORGEOUS HOME FEATURES STRIP VIEWS,SPARKLING POOL, SPA, WATERFALLS, A SALT WATER SYSTEM, AND A COMPUTERIZED CONTROL SYSTEM. LOVELY TUSCAN STYLE LANDSCAPING, FIRE PIT, AND A SITTING ENTERTAINMENT AREA. A FULL STAINLESS STEEL OUTDOOR KITCHEN WITH 52 INCH BBQ, UNDER COUNTER REFRIGERATOR, WARMING DRAWER AND A SITTING ENTERTAINMENT AREA.



KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WATER SOFTENER SYSTEM, AND A FULL WET BAR WITH 2 UNDER COUNTER REFRIGERATORS AND ICE MAKER. MASTER BED HAS A 6 FOOT SOAKING TUB, AND SEPARATE SHOWER. ENTRY WAY WITH AN ENCLOSED COURT YARD, WITH FIREPLACE, AND SITTING ENTERTAINMENT AREA.



THIS HOME IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING.



$60 Application Fee (per adult) (Non-Refundable)

$200 Move-in Admin Fee (Non-Refundable)

$3500 Security Deposit (Refundable)

$300 Pet Fee - Per Pet (Non-Refundable)

$3500 Furniture Deposit (Refundable)



