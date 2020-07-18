All apartments in Henderson
3111 Paladi Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3111 Paladi Ave

3111 Paladi Avenue · (702) 435-7355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3111 Paladi Avenue, Henderson, NV 89044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3111 Paladi Ave · Avail. now

$1,790

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2039 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
Lovely Inspirada 3 bedroom, Gated Community with Pool & Clubhouse - Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath house, with tile floors, granite counter tops and a large upstairs loft. Located right in front of one of Inspirada's many beautiful parks.

*Other monthly charges: $15 Trash fee*

App Fee is $75 per applicant - 18 yrs old and above must apply.

Fill out application online at www.robinsonrm.com. Must provide ID, proof of income (Pay Stubs and/or Bank Statements) and pet photos (if applicable).

Client/Agent to verify all info. Agent must show property. Email Broker's W-9 to L/A. Renter's insurance REQUIRED prior to move-in.

(RLNE4625407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Paladi Ave have any available units?
3111 Paladi Ave has a unit available for $1,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 Paladi Ave have?
Some of 3111 Paladi Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Paladi Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Paladi Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Paladi Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3111 Paladi Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3111 Paladi Ave offer parking?
No, 3111 Paladi Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3111 Paladi Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 Paladi Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Paladi Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3111 Paladi Ave has a pool.
Does 3111 Paladi Ave have accessible units?
No, 3111 Paladi Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Paladi Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 Paladi Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
