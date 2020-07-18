3111 Paladi Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse pool

Lovely Inspirada 3 bedroom, Gated Community with Pool & Clubhouse - Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath house, with tile floors, granite counter tops and a large upstairs loft. Located right in front of one of Inspirada's many beautiful parks.



*Other monthly charges: $15 Trash fee*



App Fee is $75 per applicant - 18 yrs old and above must apply.



Fill out application online at www.robinsonrm.com. Must provide ID, proof of income (Pay Stubs and/or Bank Statements) and pet photos (if applicable).



Client/Agent to verify all info. Agent must show property. Email Broker's W-9 to L/A. Renter's insurance REQUIRED prior to move-in.



