Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3029 Taranto Heights Available 08/07/20 Inspirada- 2 Story Single Family Home, 4 BR, 2.5 BA Plus Loft - Impressive Two Story Home In Sensational Inspirada Master Planned Community!



Just Minutes Off I-15, This Extraordinary Newer Construction Home Sits Amidst The Mojave Deserts Natural Beauty And Is Centered In A Dynamic Neighborhood With Four Amazing Amenity Packed Public Parks.



Very Spacious 4 Bedroom, With Office/Den On Main Level And A Loft!

2 Car Garage And Upgrades Throughout.



Living in Henderson, you're minutes away from daily conveniences, outdoor adventures, an impressive collection of golf courses, museums, top-rated schools, and highly praised dining and entertainment venues.



Commuting is a breeze! Inspirada allows for easy access to five major highways, I-15, I-215, I-515, SR 582 and SR 564. It’s only 15 minutes from McCarran International Airport and the Fabulous Las Vegas strip. Inspirada is also just minutes away from the Henderson Executive Airport, a convenient alternative to McCarran.



MINIMUM LEASE TERM REQUIREMENT IS 1 Year.

You must see this property to fully appreciate it!

Arrange your personal showing today

Email: imsrealtylv@gmail.com or

Call our office at 702-489-6209 or

Text to Agent 702-600-5874



Rent: $2500.00

Security Deposit: $2500.00

Application Fee: $100.00

Lease Admin Fee: $100.00

Cleaning Fee: $500.00

**Minimum Lease Term 1Yr**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4638622)