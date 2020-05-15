All apartments in Henderson
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

3029 Taranto Heights

3029 Taranto Heights Ave · (702) 489-6209
Location

3029 Taranto Heights Ave, Henderson, NV 89044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3029 Taranto Heights · Avail. Aug 7

$2,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2467 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3029 Taranto Heights Available 08/07/20 Inspirada- 2 Story Single Family Home, 4 BR, 2.5 BA Plus Loft - Impressive Two Story Home In Sensational Inspirada Master Planned Community!

Just Minutes Off I-15, This Extraordinary Newer Construction Home Sits Amidst The Mojave Deserts Natural Beauty And Is Centered In A Dynamic Neighborhood With Four Amazing Amenity Packed Public Parks.

Very Spacious 4 Bedroom, With Office/Den On Main Level And A Loft!
2 Car Garage And Upgrades Throughout.

Living in Henderson, you're minutes away from daily conveniences, outdoor adventures, an impressive collection of golf courses, museums, top-rated schools, and highly praised dining and entertainment venues.

Commuting is a breeze! Inspirada allows for easy access to five major highways, I-15, I-215, I-515, SR 582 and SR 564. It’s only 15 minutes from McCarran International Airport and the Fabulous Las Vegas strip. Inspirada is also just minutes away from the Henderson Executive Airport, a convenient alternative to McCarran.

MINIMUM LEASE TERM REQUIREMENT IS 1 Year.
You must see this property to fully appreciate it!
Arrange your personal showing today
Email: imsrealtylv@gmail.com or
Call our office at 702-489-6209 or
Text to Agent 702-600-5874

Rent: $2500.00
Security Deposit: $2500.00
Application Fee: $100.00
Lease Admin Fee: $100.00
Cleaning Fee: $500.00
**Minimum Lease Term 1Yr**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4638622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 Taranto Heights have any available units?
3029 Taranto Heights has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
Is 3029 Taranto Heights currently offering any rent specials?
3029 Taranto Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 Taranto Heights pet-friendly?
No, 3029 Taranto Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 3029 Taranto Heights offer parking?
Yes, 3029 Taranto Heights offers parking.
Does 3029 Taranto Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 Taranto Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 Taranto Heights have a pool?
No, 3029 Taranto Heights does not have a pool.
Does 3029 Taranto Heights have accessible units?
No, 3029 Taranto Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 Taranto Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 Taranto Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3029 Taranto Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 3029 Taranto Heights does not have units with air conditioning.
