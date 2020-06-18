2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Modern two bedroom condo in a gated Seven Hills community. Fully-furnished, second floor condo includes a covered carport and washer and dryer. Kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. All utilities, housewares, linens, cable and WiFi are included with your stay. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

Modern two bedroom condo in a gated Seven Hills community. Fully-furnished, second floor condo includes a covered carport and washer and dryer. Kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. All utilities, housewares, linens, cable and WiFi are included with your stay. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.