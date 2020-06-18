All apartments in Henderson
2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1

2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway · (941) 875-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Henderson, NV 89052
Seven Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Modern two bedroom condo in a gated Seven Hills community. Fully-furnished, second floor condo includes a covered carport and washer and dryer. Kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. All utilities, housewares, linens, cable and WiFi are included with your stay. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1 have any available units?
2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1 have?
Some of 2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1 has a pool.
Does 2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
