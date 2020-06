Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated clubhouse internet access

55+ Community 6 month lease available - Looking for a short term rental of 6 months? This is it. available from March 1st - December 1st 2020. The home is very spacious with hardwood and tile flooring. All appliances and furniture stays with the property. Internet provided as well. The Kitchen is Upgraded w/ Granite Countertops, Island & Walk-in Pantry. Enclosed Backyard w/ Cover Patio. Access to community clubhouse and located close to shopping.



