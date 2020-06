Amenities

putting green dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan fire pit

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

This beautiful home is located in the gorgeous Arroyo Grande area, walking distance to stores and minutes from the freeway. The backyard is an entertainers dream with a putting green, fire pit, bbq, pool and spa. There is a bedroom downstairs with the master up. The owner pays for the solar which will greatly reduce your electric bill. This is a must see property that is also currently listed for sale.