2077 Thames View St..

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

3 Bed 2.5 Bath Single Story home in Inspirada Henderson - Beautiful Single Story home in Inspirada no properties to the rear with desert vistas . 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath separate bath tub and shower in master ,ceiling fans , Kitchen with granite counter tops.



Everyone over 18 must apply online at pm.marshallstearns.com/rentals. Each applicant must have 620+ credit score, good rental history, no collections, evictions, utility bill collections. Section 8 not considered, no smoking. All applicants must make a combined income of at least 3 times the rent.verified by Bank Statements and 2 current pay stubs.



(RLNE4614557)