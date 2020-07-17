All apartments in Henderson
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2077 Thames View St.

2077 Thames View Street · (702) 990-0808
Location

2077 Thames View Street, Henderson, NV 89044

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2077 Thames View St. · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2415 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Single Story home in Inspirada Henderson - Beautiful Single Story home in Inspirada no properties to the rear with desert vistas . 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath separate bath tub and shower in master ,ceiling fans , Kitchen with granite counter tops.

Everyone over 18 must apply online at pm.marshallstearns.com/rentals. Each applicant must have 620+ credit score, good rental history, no collections, evictions, utility bill collections. Section 8 not considered, no smoking. All applicants must make a combined income of at least 3 times the rent.verified by Bank Statements and 2 current pay stubs.

(RLNE4614557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

