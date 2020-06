Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan playground basketball court fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

Great open & Airy 2 story floor plan nestled in the heart of Green Valley Ranch! The community boasts a community park/basketball court/playground located right behind the home! Vaulted ceilings and real grass in the front and backyard! Also located walking distance from Do Escuelas Park, Twitchell Elementary and Vanderburg Elementary schools as well as the District and shopping, close access to 215. This won't last, come see ASAP!