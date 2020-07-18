All apartments in Henderson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1803 Walking Path Ave.

1803 Walking Path Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1803 Walking Path Avenue, Henderson, NV 89012
MacDonald Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cozy single story home in an Age Restricted 55+ Community. - Attached 2 car garage; tiled entry/foyer; carpet flooring throughout except for the wet areas; kitchen with tile flooring, breakfast bar; great room with media niche; office/den; laundry area in home; private backyard with desert landscaping.

HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable. Home is professionally managed by Nevada State Properties. See all of our available homes for rent at www.NevadaStatePM.com

Due to the high volume of requests we are only able to schedule through EMAIL if the home is currently vacant.

Please send the information below to Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com and we will coordinate with one of our showing agents.
-Address of the home you are inquiring about
-Your first and last name
-Mobile phone number
-Preferred day and time to view the home

For information on the application process, please email Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com or text (702) 342-1164.
Standard Security Deposit equal to 1.5 times the monthly rental rate.

***Sorry, this home is currently not accepting housing vouchers***
Some homes are PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply), please let us know what species and/or breed of pet you have before applying.

(RLNE4088753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Walking Path Ave. have any available units?
1803 Walking Path Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
Is 1803 Walking Path Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Walking Path Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Walking Path Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 Walking Path Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1803 Walking Path Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1803 Walking Path Ave. offers parking.
Does 1803 Walking Path Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 Walking Path Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Walking Path Ave. have a pool?
No, 1803 Walking Path Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Walking Path Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1803 Walking Path Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Walking Path Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 Walking Path Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 Walking Path Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1803 Walking Path Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
