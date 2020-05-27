1800 Eagle Mesa

Amenities
Single story 2 bedroom home with den in highly desired Sun City McDonald Ranch! - Single story 2 bedroom home with den in highly desired Sun City McDonald Ranch! Kitchen has breakfast bar and dine-in looking onto courtyard. All appliances are included. Landscaping included! Includes access to clubhouse, exercise facility, swimming pool, crafts, bocce ball, tennis courts, pickleball and hiking trails around the Desert Willow Golf Course. Close to shopping, freeway, and Green Valley Ranch Casino and shopping District!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4022754)