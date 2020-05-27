All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like 1800 Eagle Mesa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NV
/
1800 Eagle Mesa
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1800 Eagle Mesa

1800 Eagle Mesa Avenue · (702) 799-9598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Henderson
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1800 Eagle Mesa Avenue, Henderson, NV 89012
MacDonald Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1800 Eagle Mesa · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1647 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
bocce court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
tennis court
Single story 2 bedroom home with den in highly desired Sun City McDonald Ranch! - Single story 2 bedroom home with den in highly desired Sun City McDonald Ranch! Kitchen has breakfast bar and dine-in looking onto courtyard. All appliances are included. Landscaping included! Includes access to clubhouse, exercise facility, swimming pool, crafts, bocce ball, tennis courts, pickleball and hiking trails around the Desert Willow Golf Course. Close to shopping, freeway, and Green Valley Ranch Casino and shopping District!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4022754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Eagle Mesa have any available units?
1800 Eagle Mesa has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 Eagle Mesa have?
Some of 1800 Eagle Mesa's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 Eagle Mesa currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Eagle Mesa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Eagle Mesa pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 Eagle Mesa is pet friendly.
Does 1800 Eagle Mesa offer parking?
No, 1800 Eagle Mesa does not offer parking.
Does 1800 Eagle Mesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Eagle Mesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Eagle Mesa have a pool?
Yes, 1800 Eagle Mesa has a pool.
Does 1800 Eagle Mesa have accessible units?
No, 1800 Eagle Mesa does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Eagle Mesa have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Eagle Mesa does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1800 Eagle Mesa?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Firenze
5880 Boulder Falls St
Henderson, NV 89011
Dream
1005 Wigwam Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89074
The Bristol at Sunset
2001 Ramrod Ave
Henderson, NV 89014
Positano
10115 Jeffreys St
Henderson, NV 89052
Edge at Traverse Point
1131 Wigwam Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89074
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr
Henderson, NV 89015
Players Club
1895 N Green Valley Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89074
Sunridge Heights
3161 Sunridge Heights Parkway
Henderson, NV 89052

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms
Henderson Apartments with PoolsHenderson Dog Friendly Apartments
Henderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
Whitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity