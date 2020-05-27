1800 Eagle Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly bocce court clubhouse courtyard gym pool tennis court

Single story 2 bedroom home with den in highly desired Sun City McDonald Ranch! - Single story 2 bedroom home with den in highly desired Sun City McDonald Ranch! Kitchen has breakfast bar and dine-in looking onto courtyard. All appliances are included. Landscaping included! Includes access to clubhouse, exercise facility, swimming pool, crafts, bocce ball, tennis courts, pickleball and hiking trails around the Desert Willow Golf Course. Close to shopping, freeway, and Green Valley Ranch Casino and shopping District!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4022754)