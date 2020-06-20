All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 176 Mc Whorter Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, NJ
/
176 Mc Whorter Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

176 Mc Whorter Street

176 Mc Whorter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newark
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

176 Mc Whorter Street, Newark, NJ 07105
North Ironbound

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO BROKERS FEE, NO APPLICATION/CREDIT CHECK FEE, NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (with Rhino Insurance sayrhino.com)Landlord pays for water.Newly renovated spacious 2 bedroom apartment with large outdoor space in desirable Ironbound section of Newark. New stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, AC, gas stove, outdoor patio/backyard; laundry in the building (free of charge).Conveniently located near the highway, restaurants and shopping centers. 10 min walk to the PATH/Newark Penn Station, 45 min to WTC, door-to-door. Available immediately, June 1 at the latest. Landlord pays for water.Please email me with your full name, email address and phone number to schedule a viewing. Thank you. Coutinho1350

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Mc Whorter Street have any available units?
176 Mc Whorter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, NJ.
What amenities does 176 Mc Whorter Street have?
Some of 176 Mc Whorter Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 Mc Whorter Street currently offering any rent specials?
176 Mc Whorter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Mc Whorter Street pet-friendly?
No, 176 Mc Whorter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 176 Mc Whorter Street offer parking?
No, 176 Mc Whorter Street does not offer parking.
Does 176 Mc Whorter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 Mc Whorter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Mc Whorter Street have a pool?
No, 176 Mc Whorter Street does not have a pool.
Does 176 Mc Whorter Street have accessible units?
No, 176 Mc Whorter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Mc Whorter Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 176 Mc Whorter Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 176 Mc Whorter Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 176 Mc Whorter Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

24 Jones
24 Jones Street
Newark, NJ 07103
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue
Newark, NJ 07107
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave
Newark, NJ 07040
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd
Newark, NJ 07102
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave
Newark, NJ 07003
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St
Newark, NJ 07079
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd
Newark, NJ 07083
One Theatre Square
2 Center St
Newark, NJ 07102

Similar Pages

Newark 1 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms
Newark Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewark Apartments with Parking
Newark Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper Roseville
Newark Central Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Rutgers University-NewarkLIU Brooklyn
Kean University