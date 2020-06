Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Located on a quiet street in the heart of the Ironbound section of Newark ONLY 2 BLOCKS from Newark Penn Station, Prudential Center, and Ferry Street. This building has been COMPLETELY RENOVATED from top to bottom. Hardwood floors, Granite counter-tops, High Ceilings, GE appliances and Free On-Site Laundry.