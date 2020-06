Amenities

Approximately 580 Sq Ft, 1 BR apt in the heart of the Ironbound! 4 blocks from Newark Penn Station & minutes from Newark Airport. Washer and Dryer in unit, as well as Dishwasher & Microwave! Skylights & hardwood floors throughout, tile in the Kitchen. Ideally located within close proximity of great restaurants and night life. No Pets. NTN report required