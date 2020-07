Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym parking playground pool garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Revetment House, a bold new addition to the historic Hamilton Park neighborhood in Jersey City. Built with you in mind, this modern, industrial-chic building offers spacious studios, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments crafted with open kitchens and modern finishes. Residents enjoy premium amenities, such as an expansive landscaped deck and state-of-the-art fitness center. Find the perfect mix of historical neighborhood charm and idyllic parkside living at Revetment House. Visit RevetmentHouse.com to learn more!