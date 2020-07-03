980 WEST SIDE AVE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking clubhouse some paid utils oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Here is the chance to live in this convenient, charming, sun drenched, spacious 1+ bedroom (that can be used as an additional den or home office). Charming details include beautiful vintage case-less plaster archways throughout, lovely original hardwood floors, great closet space and a large master bedroom. Heat and hot water are included for your convenience! Are you looking for an easy stroll to the PATH along with a parking option? This is it! Out your door are nearby 24hr New York City transportation options and Citi-Bike. Grab a scrumptious bite at Square 1 right before you head to MANA Contemporary Museum. On your way home? Cocktails to go at the new JSQ Lounge. Welcome to your perfect place!