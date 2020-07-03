980 WEST SIDE AVE

Amenities
Here is the chance to live in this convenient, charming, sun drenched, spacious 1+ bedroom (that can be used as an additional den or home office). Charming details include beautiful vintage case-less plaster archways throughout, lovely original hardwood floors, great closet space and a large master bedroom. Heat and hot water are included for your convenience! Are you looking for an easy stroll to the PATH along with a parking option? This is it! Out your door are nearby 24hr New York City transportation options and Citi-Bike. Grab a scrumptious bite at Square 1 right before you head to MANA Contemporary Museum. On your way home? Cocktails to go at the new JSQ Lounge. Welcome to your perfect place!