All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 980 WEST SIDE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
980 WEST SIDE AVE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:14 AM

980 WEST SIDE AVE

980 West Side Avenue · (201) 333-4443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Journal Square
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

980 West Side Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Here is the chance to live in this convenient, charming, sun drenched, spacious 1+ bedroom (that can be used as an additional den or home office). Charming details include beautiful vintage case-less plaster archways throughout, lovely original hardwood floors, great closet space and a large master bedroom. Heat and hot water are included for your convenience! Are you looking for an easy stroll to the PATH along with a parking option? This is it! Out your door are nearby 24hr New York City transportation options and Citi-Bike. Grab a scrumptious bite at Square 1 right before you head to MANA Contemporary Museum. On your way home? Cocktails to go at the new JSQ Lounge. Welcome to your perfect place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 WEST SIDE AVE have any available units?
980 WEST SIDE AVE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 980 WEST SIDE AVE have?
Some of 980 WEST SIDE AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 WEST SIDE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
980 WEST SIDE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 WEST SIDE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 980 WEST SIDE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 980 WEST SIDE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 980 WEST SIDE AVE offers parking.
Does 980 WEST SIDE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 980 WEST SIDE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 WEST SIDE AVE have a pool?
No, 980 WEST SIDE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 980 WEST SIDE AVE have accessible units?
No, 980 WEST SIDE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 980 WEST SIDE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 980 WEST SIDE AVE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 980 WEST SIDE AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
85 Van Reypen St. Apartments
85 Van Reypen St
Jersey City, NJ 07306
Laguna
45 Park Lane South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Pacific
25 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Aquablu
110 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Quinn
197 Van Vorst Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymsJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity