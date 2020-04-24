97 MAGNOLIA AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious, clean, bright Studio in Journal Square, 1 block to the Path station. Newer building, walk up to the second floor to this amazing Studio apartment that has a separate kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. The large open living space has good closet capacity, big windows providing bright natural light with a balcony to provide very desirable outdoor space. There is a Heat/AC unit in the apartment for maximum comfort. A modern bathroom and a bonus storage closet complete this perfect place to call home. The tenant pays for all utilities. Good credit and verifiable income is a must. One month broker fee is applicable.