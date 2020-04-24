All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:26 PM

97 MAGNOLIA AVE

97 Magnolia Avenue · (201) 396-8447
Location

97 Magnolia Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious, clean, bright Studio in Journal Square, 1 block to the Path station. Newer building, walk up to the second floor to this amazing Studio apartment that has a separate kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. The large open living space has good closet capacity, big windows providing bright natural light with a balcony to provide very desirable outdoor space. There is a Heat/AC unit in the apartment for maximum comfort. A modern bathroom and a bonus storage closet complete this perfect place to call home. The tenant pays for all utilities. Good credit and verifiable income is a must. One month broker fee is applicable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 MAGNOLIA AVE have any available units?
97 MAGNOLIA AVE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 97 MAGNOLIA AVE have?
Some of 97 MAGNOLIA AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 MAGNOLIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
97 MAGNOLIA AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 MAGNOLIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 97 MAGNOLIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 97 MAGNOLIA AVE offer parking?
No, 97 MAGNOLIA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 97 MAGNOLIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 MAGNOLIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 MAGNOLIA AVE have a pool?
No, 97 MAGNOLIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 97 MAGNOLIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 97 MAGNOLIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 97 MAGNOLIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 MAGNOLIA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
