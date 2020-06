Amenities

Sunny and flowing 1 bedroom home with an office and private terrace. Located on a pretty tree-lined street in the Historic Van Vorst Park District and within a 10 minute walk to the Grove St Path Train...pedestrian green plaza/restaurant row. Tastefully renovated bathroom and kitchen with 42 inch wood cabinets and marble counter tops. Also featuring oak hardwood floors, a historic brick chimney, high ceilings with fans and a large private storage unit. Common amenities include a shared backyard and Laundry.