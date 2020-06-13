/
Kenilworth
217 Apartments for rent in Kenilworth, NJ
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
203 N 14TH ST
203 North 14th Street, Kenilworth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Newer 3 bedroom 2nd floor apartment. This apartment features brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new hardwood floors, and a newer washer/dryer. Nothing to do but move right in!
301 N 8th
301 North 8th Street, Kenilworth, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Total renovation in this 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom duplex. This rental features: 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout, an unfinished basement and attic for storage, and a washer/ dryer(AS IS) NO PETS OR SMOKING!
208 N 15TH ST
208 North 15th Street, Kenilworth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely renovated 2nd floor apartment with new eat-in kitchen and bath, HW floors in all 3 large bedrooms and living room. Quiet dead end street close to schools, shopping, highways. Basement storage and laundry.
415 N 14TH ST
415 North 14th Street, Kenilworth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Newer 2 family house featuring: 6 rooms, hardwood floors, high efficiency central air/heating (you will save money on gas and electric), brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful light fixtures, and LED light
988 JOHNSON PL Unit 8
988 Johnson Place, Union County, NJ
Studio
1 Bedroom
$2,150
This gorgeous, spacious, open floor plan unit has a balcony and a private rooftop deck! Lots of windows, hardwood floors; laundry room includes washer & dryer. Kitchen features SS appliances, dishwasher, built-in oven & range, & microwave.
2032 GLESS AVE
2032 Gless Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2nd floor unit. 1 bedroom, Kitchen Living combo, Finished attic for plenty of storage. Located close to downtown, NYC train, Kean University and all major highways.
1010 GIFFORD CT
1010 Gifford Court, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Fully Furnished Apartment NEW CONSTRUCTION-Chic open floor plan apartment with one full bath. Located on a quiet cul de sac in the Battlehill section. The unit is approximately two minutes from Costco, LA Fitness, restaurants, and post office.
220 COLONIAL AVE
220 Colonial Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Nice size 2 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor of a two family house. Available 8/1. Includes 2 bdrms, Living Room, Eat In Kitchen, Full Bath, & bonus room on lower level. Great space for an Home office. There is a separate entrance on side of house.
230-232 west 1st ave roselle
230-232 West 1st Avenue, Roselle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment - Local to bus transportation as well as connecting routes to local train stations The apartment offers all-new amenities such as central heating and cooling* The property offers Central Heating/ Cooling.
451 CRAWFORD TER
451 Crawford Terrace, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Corner Property in a desirable neighborhood, close to major highway, BBQ patio area, freshly painted, laundry room in the basement, Vacant, NTN required, 7mns to Beth Israel hospital
217 Prospect Ave Apt 12A-4B
217 Prospect Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
772 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located in sought after English Village. Quiet top floor unit with tons of windows, natural light, and elevator service! Washer/dryer in unit. Spacious living room & dining room with custom built in.
422 Tournament Drive
422 Tournament Drive, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
Modern 2 BR & 2 BA condo in a gated community with laundry, wood burning fireplace, walk in closet, and access to pool. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and brand new granite counter tops.
1 VERMELLA WAY
1 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
Studio
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1384 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom apartment with floor to ceiling windows. Gourmet Kitchen. New Construction!Be the 1st to live in this apartment. Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you?ll be pinching yourself to make sure you?re not dreaming.
333 SEATON AVE
333 Seaton Avenue, Roselle Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Bright & spacious 2 Bedroom/1 Bath 2nd Flr Apt in convenient Roselle Park. Unit boasts Eat-In Kitchen, Living rm big enough to include a Dining area, 2 Bedrooms, additional room suitable for an office plus a light filled & heated Sun Room.
142 HEADLEY TER
142 Headley Terrace, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Welcome to 142 Headley Terrace where the pride of home ownership is immediately shown in the beautiful curb appeal. This home offers many updated & renovated features for you.
935 CALDWELL AVE
935 Caldwell Avenue, Union County, NJ
Studio
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Beautifully Renovated Pet Friendly 2 bedroom Duplex.
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,740
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,057
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Park Ridge Apartments
248 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
640 sqft
The Park Ridge Apartments located at 240-248 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming apartment community consisting of 24 large one bedroom apartments with hardwood floor, over size rooms and large open floor plan with a dining room.
The Lofts at Garwood
500 North Ave, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,310
1090 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,899
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
