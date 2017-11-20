96 WAYNE ST

Amenities

***Half month broker fee paid by landlord*** Amazing downtown Jersey City Location! Beautiful open layout, perfect for entertaining!! Property features new kitchen stainless steel appliances, nice white cabinets and countertops, in unit WASHER/ DRYER, new vanity in the bathroom, and the entire apartment is fully painted and cleaned with new molding installed. The front bedroom is very large while the second is on the smaller side but still very manageable. Reach out to me directly for a digital walkthrough.