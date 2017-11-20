All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:21 PM

96 WAYNE ST

96 Wayne Street · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

96 Wayne Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***Half month broker fee paid by landlord*** Amazing downtown Jersey City Location! Beautiful open layout, perfect for entertaining!! Property features new kitchen stainless steel appliances, nice white cabinets and countertops, in unit WASHER/ DRYER, new vanity in the bathroom, and the entire apartment is fully painted and cleaned with new molding installed. The front bedroom is very large while the second is on the smaller side but still very manageable. Reach out to me directly for a digital walkthrough.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96 WAYNE ST have any available units?
96 WAYNE ST has a unit available for $2,470 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 96 WAYNE ST have?
Some of 96 WAYNE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96 WAYNE ST currently offering any rent specials?
96 WAYNE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 WAYNE ST pet-friendly?
No, 96 WAYNE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 96 WAYNE ST offer parking?
No, 96 WAYNE ST does not offer parking.
Does 96 WAYNE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 WAYNE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 WAYNE ST have a pool?
No, 96 WAYNE ST does not have a pool.
Does 96 WAYNE ST have accessible units?
No, 96 WAYNE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 96 WAYNE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 WAYNE ST has units with dishwashers.
