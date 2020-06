Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 full bathroom apartment with an abundance of closet space! Full of natural light and hardwood flooring! Columbia Park is directly across the street & Hudson Mall Shopping Plaza is a convenient 10 minute drive away! Short walk to the bus stop & the Danforth Avenue NJ Transit Light Rail station a few blocks away. Heat and Hot Water included in the rent! Tenant pay electric and cooking gas. On-street parking! No pets and no laundry. NTN Verification required. Tenant to supply own refrigerator. Landlord seeks a minimum 12-month lease.