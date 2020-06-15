All apartments in Jersey City
Jersey City, NJ
91 LEONARD ST
Last updated March 14 2020 at 2:14 AM

91 LEONARD ST

91 Leonard Street · (201) 659-8600
Location

91 Leonard Street, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
COMMUTER'S DREAM! This beautiful and spacious two-floor apartment with large backyard is a commuter's delight. It features two bedrooms on the first level with plenty of natural light and gorgeous hardwood floors. The third bedroom on the lower level has a walk in closet and storage room. Expansive backyard off of renovated kitchen. Newly installed storm door & steps open to Garden level entertaining/living space is quite large and capable of many uses. No need to worry about hauling your laundry out when there is a large washer and dryer in your apartment! There is also a full bathroom on each level. Close to shopping, and when it comes to transportation, it could not get any easier. Quick access to anything you need. NJ Transit Buses as well as the “gypsy” buses can take you easily to Journal Square for access to NJ railroad and PATH. Buses can take you directly to: the Port of Authority in NYC, the Hoboken PATH Terminal, connecting buses and the ferry! If all else fails and you need a more direct route there’s Uber or Lyft. No need to worry about parking or maintaining a vehicle. Going out of town there’s Zip cars or other car rental agencies nearby and at the mall. ***10 minutes to Journal Square using Bus 125 from JFK BLVD. The 125 Bus will also deliver you to NYC Port of Authority in 17 minutes. Use buses 85 & 87 to Hoboken Terminal and the PATH. Busses between Journal Square and NYC Port Authority bus terminals frequently run during rush hour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 LEONARD ST have any available units?
91 LEONARD ST has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 91 LEONARD ST have?
Some of 91 LEONARD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 LEONARD ST currently offering any rent specials?
91 LEONARD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 LEONARD ST pet-friendly?
No, 91 LEONARD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 91 LEONARD ST offer parking?
Yes, 91 LEONARD ST does offer parking.
Does 91 LEONARD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91 LEONARD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 LEONARD ST have a pool?
No, 91 LEONARD ST does not have a pool.
Does 91 LEONARD ST have accessible units?
No, 91 LEONARD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 91 LEONARD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 LEONARD ST has units with dishwashers.
