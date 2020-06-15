91 LEONARD ST

Amenities

COMMUTER'S DREAM! This beautiful and spacious two-floor apartment with large backyard is a commuter's delight. It features two bedrooms on the first level with plenty of natural light and gorgeous hardwood floors. The third bedroom on the lower level has a walk in closet and storage room. Expansive backyard off of renovated kitchen. Newly installed storm door & steps open to Garden level entertaining/living space is quite large and capable of many uses. No need to worry about hauling your laundry out when there is a large washer and dryer in your apartment! There is also a full bathroom on each level. Close to shopping, and when it comes to transportation, it could not get any easier. Quick access to anything you need. NJ Transit Buses as well as the “gypsy” buses can take you easily to Journal Square for access to NJ railroad and PATH. Buses can take you directly to: the Port of Authority in NYC, the Hoboken PATH Terminal, connecting buses and the ferry! If all else fails and you need a more direct route there’s Uber or Lyft. No need to worry about parking or maintaining a vehicle. Going out of town there’s Zip cars or other car rental agencies nearby and at the mall. ***10 minutes to Journal Square using Bus 125 from JFK BLVD. The 125 Bus will also deliver you to NYC Port of Authority in 17 minutes. Use buses 85 & 87 to Hoboken Terminal and the PATH. Busses between Journal Square and NYC Port Authority bus terminals frequently run during rush hour.