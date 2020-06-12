87 MAGNOLIA AVE

Amenities

dishwasher microwave furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Vacant. Lease this cute one bedroom one bath 680 square foot apartment with fenced private backyard, located on desirable Magnolia Avenue in Jersey City's Hilltop neighborhood, located between Journal Square and Hamilton Park. You are approximately 4 minutes to the PATH. Transit times: JSQ to WTC in 11 minutes, JSQ to 33rd in 22 minutes. In addition, you are approximately 12 minutes to Grove Street and 15 minutes to Hamilton Park. Available for occupancy ASAP. This property could be leased furnished for an additional fee. Call for a showing. Tenant pays fee.