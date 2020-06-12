All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:42 PM

87 MAGNOLIA AVE

87 Magnolia Avenue · (201) 478-6700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

87 Magnolia Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Vacant. Lease this cute one bedroom one bath 680 square foot apartment with fenced private backyard, located on desirable Magnolia Avenue in Jersey City's Hilltop neighborhood, located between Journal Square and Hamilton Park. You are approximately 4 minutes to the PATH. Transit times: JSQ to WTC in 11 minutes, JSQ to 33rd in 22 minutes. In addition, you are approximately 12 minutes to Grove Street and 15 minutes to Hamilton Park. Available for occupancy ASAP. This property could be leased furnished for an additional fee. Call for a showing. Tenant pays fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 MAGNOLIA AVE have any available units?
87 MAGNOLIA AVE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 87 MAGNOLIA AVE have?
Some of 87 MAGNOLIA AVE's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 MAGNOLIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
87 MAGNOLIA AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 MAGNOLIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 87 MAGNOLIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 87 MAGNOLIA AVE offer parking?
No, 87 MAGNOLIA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 87 MAGNOLIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 MAGNOLIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 MAGNOLIA AVE have a pool?
No, 87 MAGNOLIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 87 MAGNOLIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 87 MAGNOLIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 87 MAGNOLIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 MAGNOLIA AVE has units with dishwashers.
