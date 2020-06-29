All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

84 LYON CT

84 Lyon Court · No Longer Available
Location

84 Lyon Court, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Hackensack River Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Be ready to be amazed by this Waterfront townhome in Droyer's Point Community. All rooms have unobstructed waterfront view. Plus breathtaking view of New York City from balcony. The generously spacious townhome makes living easy. This home has many new upgrades such as granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, hardwood floor throughout the home, and gas fireplace. The open floor plan includes the master bedroom, which is complete with a walk-in closet, a master bathroom with his and her sinks, a stand-up shower and a jacuzzi tub. There's two dedicated parking spaces: one garage parking space and one dedicated driveway space. Residents can enjoy full use of ALL Droyer's Point amenities: Albright Model. Landlord pays real estate fees. Landlord may allow small pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 LYON CT have any available units?
84 LYON CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 84 LYON CT have?
Some of 84 LYON CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 LYON CT currently offering any rent specials?
84 LYON CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 LYON CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 84 LYON CT is pet friendly.
Does 84 LYON CT offer parking?
Yes, 84 LYON CT offers parking.
Does 84 LYON CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 LYON CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 LYON CT have a pool?
No, 84 LYON CT does not have a pool.
Does 84 LYON CT have accessible units?
No, 84 LYON CT does not have accessible units.
Does 84 LYON CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 LYON CT has units with dishwashers.
