84 LYON CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Be ready to be amazed by this Waterfront townhome in Droyer's Point Community. All rooms have unobstructed waterfront view. Plus breathtaking view of New York City from balcony. The generously spacious townhome makes living easy. This home has many new upgrades such as granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, hardwood floor throughout the home, and gas fireplace. The open floor plan includes the master bedroom, which is complete with a walk-in closet, a master bathroom with his and her sinks, a stand-up shower and a jacuzzi tub. There's two dedicated parking spaces: one garage parking space and one dedicated driveway space. Residents can enjoy full use of ALL Droyer's Point amenities: Albright Model. Landlord pays real estate fees. Landlord may allow small pets.