Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Enjoy this 1250 sq ft 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom oversized rental with a washer/dryer hook-up. The combination of bay windows, high cathedral ceilings and dual sky lights make this sun-drenched haven a warm welcoming home. Stainless Steel appliances include a full size dishwasher. Adjacent to the main bedroom is a bathroom with jacuzzi tub jets. Everything you need within reach as the Kennedy Blvd buses run one block away and access to the commercial shops and restaurants on Central Ave are 1.5 blocks from the residence.