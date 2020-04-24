All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:21 PM

71 BEACH ST

71 Beach Street · (201) 766-2565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

71 Beach Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
!! YOUR DREAM COMMUTE APARTMENT IS ON THE MARKET !! Take a look at this 2nd floor Jersey City Heights gem! This contemporary unit offers lots of space for your comfort! It provides you with a beautiful kitchen with great appliances, an open layout welcoming living room and dining room, 3 Bedrooms including a Masterbedroom with a Master-bath, and an additional 1 full bath! It features immaculate hardwood flooring, high ceilings, charming skylights in the living/dining area, the convenience of washer / dryer in unit, and central heating / cooling! Not only does this rental opportunity offer you great comfort but it also provides you with the geographic advantage of being within close proximity to the JSQ Path, Kennedy Blvd Transit lines, Pershing Field park and Leonard Gordon Park, shopping, restaurants, and so much more! Contact us today for a virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 BEACH ST have any available units?
71 BEACH ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 BEACH ST have?
Some of 71 BEACH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 BEACH ST currently offering any rent specials?
71 BEACH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 BEACH ST pet-friendly?
No, 71 BEACH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 71 BEACH ST offer parking?
No, 71 BEACH ST does not offer parking.
Does 71 BEACH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 BEACH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 BEACH ST have a pool?
No, 71 BEACH ST does not have a pool.
Does 71 BEACH ST have accessible units?
No, 71 BEACH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 71 BEACH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 BEACH ST has units with dishwashers.
