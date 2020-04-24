71 BEACH ST

Amenities

!! YOUR DREAM COMMUTE APARTMENT IS ON THE MARKET !! Take a look at this 2nd floor Jersey City Heights gem! This contemporary unit offers lots of space for your comfort! It provides you with a beautiful kitchen with great appliances, an open layout welcoming living room and dining room, 3 Bedrooms including a Masterbedroom with a Master-bath, and an additional 1 full bath! It features immaculate hardwood flooring, high ceilings, charming skylights in the living/dining area, the convenience of washer / dryer in unit, and central heating / cooling! Not only does this rental opportunity offer you great comfort but it also provides you with the geographic advantage of being within close proximity to the JSQ Path, Kennedy Blvd Transit lines, Pershing Field park and Leonard Gordon Park, shopping, restaurants, and so much more! Contact us today for a virtual tour!