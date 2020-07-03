All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 66 JEFFERSON AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
66 JEFFERSON AVE
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:02 AM

66 JEFFERSON AVE

66 Jefferson Avenue · (201) 420-9484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
The Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

66 Jefferson Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
The Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1278 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this modern renovation 3 bed 2 bath home with parking included! Soaring ceilings and wide-plank hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen features sleek gray 42' cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, granite countertops, white subway tile backsplash, modern tile flooring and recessed lighting. In unit washer/dryer as well. Shopping close by. Easily accessible to light rail, PATH and bus to NYC - Citi Bikes are on corner just steps from property! Available immediately, no pets please. One month broker fee to be paid by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 JEFFERSON AVE have any available units?
66 JEFFERSON AVE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 JEFFERSON AVE have?
Some of 66 JEFFERSON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 JEFFERSON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
66 JEFFERSON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 JEFFERSON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 66 JEFFERSON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 66 JEFFERSON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 66 JEFFERSON AVE offers parking.
Does 66 JEFFERSON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 JEFFERSON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 JEFFERSON AVE have a pool?
No, 66 JEFFERSON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 66 JEFFERSON AVE have accessible units?
No, 66 JEFFERSON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 66 JEFFERSON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 JEFFERSON AVE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 66 JEFFERSON AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Madox
198 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
295J
295 Johnston Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07304
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Aquablu
110 River Drive South
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Dog Friendly Apartments
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity