66 JEFFERSON AVE

Amenities
Welcome home to this modern renovation 3 bed 2 bath home with parking included! Soaring ceilings and wide-plank hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen features sleek gray 42' cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, granite countertops, white subway tile backsplash, modern tile flooring and recessed lighting. In unit washer/dryer as well. Shopping close by. Easily accessible to light rail, PATH and bus to NYC - Citi Bikes are on corner just steps from property! Available immediately, no pets please. One month broker fee to be paid by tenant.