It doesn't get any better than this! Fabulously renovated, spacious and bright 4 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment located near Light Rail with easy access to Hoboken and NYC! This beautiful unit boasts hardwood floors, skylights, crown molding, 11 ft ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with breakfast bar, washer/dryer in unit, central AC, exposed brick, and basement in storage. This one won't last!