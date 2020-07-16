646 MONTGOMERY ST

Amenities
Welcome to 646 Montgomery! Recently renovated, these 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom homes feature spacious open-concept layouts with upgraded stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood floors throughout, and in-unit laundry! Best of all, 14 foot ceilings allowing for natural light to soak right in! Short distance to the Journal Square transportation HUB, highways, shopping centers & restaurants! Available furnished or unfurnished. Multiple layouts available. Pet friendly! Short term okay. NO BROKER FEE!