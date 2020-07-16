646 MONTGOMERY ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Welcome to 646 Montgomery! Recently renovated, these 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom homes feature spacious open-concept layouts with upgraded stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood floors throughout, and in-unit laundry! Best of all, 14 foot ceilings allowing for natural light to soak right in! Short distance to the Journal Square transportation HUB, highways, shopping centers & restaurants! Available furnished or unfurnished. Multiple layouts available. Pet friendly! Short term okay. NO BROKER FEE!