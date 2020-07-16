All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

646 MONTGOMERY ST

646 Montgomery Street · (201) 792-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

646 Montgomery Street, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Bergen - Lafayette

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Welcome to 646 Montgomery! Recently renovated, these 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom homes feature spacious open-concept layouts with upgraded stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hardwood floors throughout, and in-unit laundry! Best of all, 14 foot ceilings allowing for natural light to soak right in! Short distance to the Journal Square transportation HUB, highways, shopping centers & restaurants! Available furnished or unfurnished. Multiple layouts available. Pet friendly! Short term okay. NO BROKER FEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 MONTGOMERY ST have any available units?
646 MONTGOMERY ST has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 646 MONTGOMERY ST have?
Some of 646 MONTGOMERY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 MONTGOMERY ST currently offering any rent specials?
646 MONTGOMERY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 MONTGOMERY ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 646 MONTGOMERY ST is pet friendly.
Does 646 MONTGOMERY ST offer parking?
No, 646 MONTGOMERY ST does not offer parking.
Does 646 MONTGOMERY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 646 MONTGOMERY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 MONTGOMERY ST have a pool?
No, 646 MONTGOMERY ST does not have a pool.
Does 646 MONTGOMERY ST have accessible units?
No, 646 MONTGOMERY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 646 MONTGOMERY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 646 MONTGOMERY ST has units with dishwashers.
