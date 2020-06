Amenities

hardwood floors oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

This charming 2 bedroom - 1 bath unit boasts natural sunlight, hardwood floors and spacious closets. Located across the street from New Jersey Turnpike entrance and just a few blocks from the Richard Street Light Rail Station. Ideal for commuters! Spend time at Liberty State Park or Jersey City's new Berry Lane Park which are both near by. Call now for your private showing.