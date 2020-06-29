59 MONITOR ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Everything New! Beautiful Custom Designed Kitchen With Quartz Waterfall Countertop, Lg, Samsung, And Bosch Appliances. All New Bathroom With Stone Flooring, Tub To Celing Porcelain Tiles, Moen Fixtures. Comfortable Space With High Ceilings, Stunning Light Fixtures, Great For Entertaining. Private Deck just repainted (not shown in photos) With Direct Access to Yard. Location, Location, Location! Be Part Of This Progressive Community With Much More In Store In The Coming Months. Pets Ok Upon Review Long Term Leases Ok. Half Fee Paid By Landlord