59 MONITOR ST
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:36 PM

59 MONITOR ST

59 Monitor Street · (201) 962-9551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

59 Monitor Street, Jersey City, NJ 07304
Liberty State Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1L · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Everything New! Beautiful Custom Designed Kitchen With Quartz Waterfall Countertop, Lg, Samsung, And Bosch Appliances. All New Bathroom With Stone Flooring, Tub To Celing Porcelain Tiles, Moen Fixtures. Comfortable Space With High Ceilings, Stunning Light Fixtures, Great For Entertaining. Private Deck just repainted (not shown in photos) With Direct Access to Yard. Location, Location, Location! Be Part Of This Progressive Community With Much More In Store In The Coming Months. Pets Ok Upon Review Long Term Leases Ok. Half Fee Paid By Landlord

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 MONITOR ST have any available units?
59 MONITOR ST has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 MONITOR ST have?
Some of 59 MONITOR ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 MONITOR ST currently offering any rent specials?
59 MONITOR ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 MONITOR ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 59 MONITOR ST is pet friendly.
Does 59 MONITOR ST offer parking?
No, 59 MONITOR ST does not offer parking.
Does 59 MONITOR ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 MONITOR ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 MONITOR ST have a pool?
No, 59 MONITOR ST does not have a pool.
Does 59 MONITOR ST have accessible units?
No, 59 MONITOR ST does not have accessible units.
Does 59 MONITOR ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 MONITOR ST has units with dishwashers.
