Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry key fob access

NO BROKER FEE! Welcome to 542 Newark Ave, a brand new boutique-style building located in the Journal Square section of Jersey City minutes from the JSQ PATH train. Four designer homes reflecting an unwavering attention to detail featuring open floor plans and top of the line finishes. Enjoy keyless entry, stunning white oak floors through out, designer kitchens with sleek custom cabinetry, integrated dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. All units include high ceilings, built-in heating/cooling units, exceptional mood-setting custom lighting, electric fireplaces, mounted TV's in living rooms and remarkable bathrooms featuring sleek tiles and matte black channels. Shared laundry in building. A unique neighborhood where you can be at the JSQ PATH train and ride into NYC in minutes, or tour through the hip and art filled streets that Downtown Jersey City has to offer. This is a pet friendly home. Take advantage of our deposit-free renting option - rhino! Available June 1st. Virtual tour available!