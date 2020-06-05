All apartments in Jersey City
Find more places like 542 NEWARK AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jersey City, NJ
/
542 NEWARK AVE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:28 PM

542 NEWARK AVE

542 Newark Avenue · (201) 683-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jersey City
See all
Journal Square
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

542 Newark Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07306
Journal Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
key fob access
NO BROKER FEE! Welcome to 542 Newark Ave, a brand new boutique-style building located in the Journal Square section of Jersey City minutes from the JSQ PATH train. Four designer homes reflecting an unwavering attention to detail featuring open floor plans and top of the line finishes. Enjoy keyless entry, stunning white oak floors through out, designer kitchens with sleek custom cabinetry, integrated dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. All units include high ceilings, built-in heating/cooling units, exceptional mood-setting custom lighting, electric fireplaces, mounted TV's in living rooms and remarkable bathrooms featuring sleek tiles and matte black channels. Shared laundry in building. A unique neighborhood where you can be at the JSQ PATH train and ride into NYC in minutes, or tour through the hip and art filled streets that Downtown Jersey City has to offer. This is a pet friendly home. Take advantage of our deposit-free renting option - rhino! Available June 1st. Virtual tour available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 NEWARK AVE have any available units?
542 NEWARK AVE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 542 NEWARK AVE have?
Some of 542 NEWARK AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 NEWARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
542 NEWARK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 NEWARK AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 542 NEWARK AVE is pet friendly.
Does 542 NEWARK AVE offer parking?
No, 542 NEWARK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 542 NEWARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 542 NEWARK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 NEWARK AVE have a pool?
No, 542 NEWARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 542 NEWARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 542 NEWARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 542 NEWARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 542 NEWARK AVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 542 NEWARK AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverside
1 River Court
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Vantage
33 Park View Avenue
Jersey City, NJ 07302
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way
Jersey City, NJ 07304
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St
Jersey City, NJ 07310
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St
Jersey City, NJ 07302

Similar Pages

Jersey City 1 BedroomsJersey City 2 Bedrooms
Jersey City Apartments with GymJersey City Pet Friendly Places
Jersey City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NY
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The WaterfrontDowntown Jersey CityThe Heights
GreenvilleJournal Square
Bergen LafayetteLiberty State Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's UniversityLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity