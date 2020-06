Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

The best of the best is now available!!! Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Society Hill Townhouse with oversized family room and 2 car garage. This rare home please every real buyer. It features modern floors throughout, granite countertops, decorated bathrooms, large deck, patio, central air, laundry room, nine foot ceilings and so much more. Hurry!