453 MERCER ST

Perfectly positioned to maximize views, this stunning, one of a kind 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath top-floor duplex with Private Roof deck overlooking Manhattan, Empire State Building, One World Trade Center, and Downtown Jersey City is now available! Designed with a massive open concept living area, soaring ceilings, washer/dryer in-unit, large kitchen island, beautiful stainless steel appliances (including: gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator) this home is the perfect oasis for any lifestyle. Master Bedroom has it’s own private balcony and bathroom en suite. Approx. 12 min walk to JSQ PATH. Pets considered on a case by case basis. One Month Broker Fee.