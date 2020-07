Amenities

Landlord Pays FULL Fee!! Fantastic 2 bedroom/ 1 bath apartment in the Marion Section of Journal Square. Feauturing gorgeous hard wood floors, soaring 14ft ceilings, and large windows providing great natural light. Kitchen has beautiul granite countertops and SS apliances. Equal sized bedrooms have ample closet space, and there are additional closets in living room. Full sized modern washer/dryer located in the apartment for sole use of the tenant. And you'll keep cool all summer long - thanks to Central AC! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Call and make an appointment today!