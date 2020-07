Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel microwave refrigerator

UTILITIES AND LAUNDRY INCLUDED IN THIS INVITING 2 BED 1.5 BATH CONDO DUPLEX IN THE VILLAGE OF DOWNTOWN JC. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES PLUS A WINE FRIDGE! FIRST FLOOR HAS A 1/2 BATH WITH PLENTY OF SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING. 2ND FLOOR HAS 2 BEDROOMS WITH NICE SIZE CLOSETS PLUS A FULL BATH. A PERFECT SPACE WITH SEPARATE LIVING AREAS AND BEDROOMS. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT AND SHARED BACKYARD SPACE. 10 MIN WALK TO PATH, WALKING DISTANCE TO NEWARK AVE BARS/SHOPS. DON'T WAIT CALL TODAY!